Mineral royalties are a key element to fund our state government. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of the Interior appears intent on waiving royalties. The EPA also recently waived safety and pollution rules.
Certainly, oil and gas is under pressure right now from reduced demand and international oversupply. However, cutting money that states like Wyoming rely on won’t solve fundamental market problems, and will do nothing to rescue lost jobs.
Wyoming relies on this royalty revenue. Last year, our state received $640 million from royalty payments. That money helps pay for our health system and schools.
Letting oil and gas companies out of their fiscal responsibilities to the state of Wyoming will still lead to job losses, but rather than just oil and gas jobs, we'd also lose more state jobs and services.
Senators Enzi and Barrasso have both come out in favor of cutting royalty payments. That’s a mistake. It will hurt Wyoming deeply and amounts to kicking our communities when they are down.