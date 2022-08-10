In response to Mr. Skibinski's letter to the WTE on 8/3/22, I think that Democrats need to know the truth:
Switching parties (even at the last minute) is NOT unethical, it is NOT shameful, and it does NOT usurp the voting process. And, it does NOT undermine our political system of FREE elections.
It is your FREEDOM to join whichever party you feel is right for you and to vote for the person who YOU think is best for you, your family and the country.
My Republican Party has tried several times to take away your RIGHT to switch parties, and each time they have been blocked.
It is EASY to switch parties. You can do it on Election Day (Aug. 16), or if you do early voting at the Laramie County building atrium, you can do it then. Just tell the election official you want to change party affiliation, sign a form, and you are a Republican.
And then, for the general election in November, you can vote for your Democratic choices; and who knows, with the chaos my Republican Party is in right now, you just might have a chance this year.
But, we are most likely going to have a Republican U.S. House representative. Choices will be Liz Cheney, who stood her ground against the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting), or Harriet Hageman, who sold her soul to the LEPER so she could get his endorsement.
Hageman invited Sen. Rand Paul to Wyoming so they could bash Dr. Fauci. She got the endorsement of the LEPER in Casper. She is supported by Senator Lummis. Now, she gets the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz. What next, will she reach out for the endorsement of Satan?
Being a RFTD (Republican For The Day) will allow you to also vote against anyone who you feel is bad for Wyoming or doesn't support our democracy.
So, don't let people like Mr. Skibinski intimidate you into thinking that you can't or shouldn't change your party affiliation in this very important election, which may determine the outcome of our democracy and country.