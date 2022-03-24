Thank you, Rev. McDaniel, for shining light on the Legislature’s recent misguided attempt to dictate school curriculum (column, March 20, re “Civics Transparency Act.”) Interesting, and disturbing, to hear that bill’s sponsors were taking their lead from New Yorker Christopher Rufo. Taking his cues from the dubiously named Heritage Foundation, Mr. Rufo promotes unnecessary conflict, preferably by scaring people, especially parents.
Currently, his hobbyhorse is “critical race theory,” a much misunderstood term which people are now incorrectly urged to believe amounts to teaching (white) children to feel “bad” about those parts of our country’s history that are, ahem, embarrassing, to put it mildly.
Things like, say, 400 years of chattel slavery; the slaughter and cheating of Native Americans whose land “we” wanted; the detention of thousands of Japanese Americans during World War II; child labor under horrendous conditions, and the fact that women weren’t formerly allowed to own property in many places, much less vote, for a very long time after the Founding Fathers got us going.
Mr. Rufo, 37 and Georgetown-educated, knows about these things, I’m sure. He may even think that “some people” should be able to learn about them ... on their own. Not in public schools, though! There, the thinking goes, superficial knowledge is more than good enough, and it’s none of the general public’s business, anyway. He and his ilk have found a way now to hopscotch right over substance discussion and urge state legislatures, and, ultimately, parents, to press the panic button in a desperate effort to "protect" children.
From what, I ask you? Is it “too much” for a student to know who Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth were and what and why they became heroes in their own time? Why is it "damaging" for any school child to learn that the White House was built by enslaved people? Why is this country’s tragic lynching history off topic? Why does race-based income inequality persist?
Don’t raise such questions to Mr. Rufo or any other anti-CRT troopers. They don’t want to talk; they just want you to be scared. Don’t be; the truth will win out.