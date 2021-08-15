On Aug. 11, the WTE published a letter from a citizen who recommended that everyone contemplating a COVID-19 vaccination should get an antibody test first, presumably to determine if vaccination is necessary. Superficially, this may appear to make sense, but it is problematic on several levels.
First, antibodies are merely one part (albeit an essential one) of the immune response. There is a complex cellular immune response also, and the antibody test does not evaluate any of this. Vaccination seems to stimulate this response more effectively than natural infection. While some diseases confer long-lasting immunity after infection, that is not the case with coronaviruses in general.
Second, clinical experience so far indicates that vaccination, although not perfect, confers longer-lasting and more robust immunity than natural infection. A study done in Kentucky showed that unvaccinated people with prior infection were still 2.3 times more likely to get reinfected than people with natural infection who then got vaccinated.
Third, a recent report in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates that vaccination following natural infection may produce a more robust response even than vaccination alone, possibly because the vaccine response “piggybacks” on the natural response, giving protection that is greater than the sum of the parts.
Finally, some research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that vaccination elicits antibodies to multiple viral variants, whereas natural infection may protect mainly against whichever variant the patient had, leaving potential vulnerability to reinfection by a different variant.
Vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infections, unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths, even among those previously infected.
Individuals may, of course, get an antibody test if they wish, but we strongly recommend against using this test to determine the need for vaccination. Instead, those who are hesitant to accept the current recommendation should discuss this with their health-care provider, and not rely on an antibody test to make that decision.