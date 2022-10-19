Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
I recently served 10 years on the LCSD1 Board of Trustees. I tried to serve as a trustee (not a representative!), doing my best to hold in trust all stakeholders of the school district – most importantly, the students! The very best board members knew this, practiced it and deserved to be called a trustee.
On the other hand, a former board colleague told me several times that he felt compelled to represent those who elected him. I believe his votes reflected this feeling, sometimes to the detriment of the district as a whole. In those instances, he became a representative instead of a trustee.
Wyoming law specifically designates school board elections to be nonpartisan. And yet, we have a political party becoming directly involved in this election, including official endorsements for all four local vacancies, candidate promotion, and, I am told, significant funding. This follows a trend started by their national party, and this year is evident in several other parts of the state.
Is this illegal? Probably not, but I’m no legal expert. Does it go against the intent of our laws? I would say yes, without a doubt!
Why is this important? One of the critical ingredients of a school system that serves a community is local control, so the district reflects the needs and wishes of the district as a whole. However, when a board member is elected by a political party, who do they represent – all the students or the political party that got them elected?
If this party’s strategy is successful, look for the wishes and stances of the party to quickly show up in board policy and decisions. I will nervously watch for banning all the books on their national list; a withdrawal from the lawsuit that promotes adequate funding of operations and facilities for LCSD1; moving budgeted moneys to support private/charter schools when current needs are not being met in our public schools; a whitewashed version of U.S. history; other political intrusions into classrooms; more teachers driven from their classrooms, and the list goes on. I do hope I’m proven wrong.
My advice is this: do not vote for any trustee candidate endorsed by a political party! There are a number of quality candidates running without that baggage, and, therefore, will be able to fully serve as true trustees, working for local solutions for our all our students and schools.