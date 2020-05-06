I am writing this letter because it brings up several thoughts of interest. First, we who live in the USA have the right to express our thoughts, even if others think theirs are better. We must respect others' thoughts – even if it hurts our pride.
Please understand, I have never run for a public office, but the person who got the most votes did. Now with that fact, they, and we, understand they are TOTALLY RESPONSIBLE for their decisions. Now, I believe they should be held totally responsible for these decisions.
I am 91 years old, and I can proudly say I have voted in each election. Not all of the ones I voted for won, but I have been taught to respect them and support them in their decision. In other words, cause them to feel the responsibility they have to the area they are responsible for and to the people they are responsible to.
There's a lot of heat on our elected officials at the present. Whether we voted for them or not makes no difference. We, as citizens of this wonderful country, have a responsibility to support them. If their decisions are good or not so good (according to you), just remember: Just because it is your decision doesn't make it correct. What you think is only your opinion. You could be correct, or you could be incorrect. Each of us has that same right.
My final thought is for all politicians: If you cannot stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!