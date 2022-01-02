It's day 168, and our students still don't have a 100-Day Plan!!!
COVID-related learning loss is real. Many experts say our students are 18-24 months behind where they should be at this point in their academic life. Indeed, this fact is borne out by our test scores. This year, our students did not achieve proficiency in reading, math or science. In fact, this year, LCSD1 lost performance over last year. Moreover, within the state of Wyoming, Laramie County's nearly 14,000 students comprise such a formidable statistical number that, in fact, our district brings down the overall average of the entire state.
During the interviews for LCSD1 superintendent, each of the candidates were carefully examined in terms of their plans and approach to turn around COVID learning loss and improve test scores. Two of the finalists shared outlines of their 100-day plans with the community. When asked the same question, Dr. Crespo said she would look, listen and learn; in other words, she would be planning to make a plan.
Well, it is now 168 calendar days since she assumed her position, and the community has yet to see a 100-day plan. We saw banners, fanfare and a chronicle of her community site visits, but no plan.
The superintendent has said that she is working to update the district's strategic plan. The problem is, strategic plans are aspirational and not tactical. Moreover, if you listen to the Board of Trustees meetings, you might be surprised to learn that the superintendent has not yet brought a serious discussion forward this year regarding district-wide student achievement, graduation rates or discipline.
It is now time for the school board to take the reins and put this district back on track! Your teachers are ready to make it happen, and you have $46 million in COVID funds at your disposal to fix this. Direct our superintendent to develop a tactical plan for student success NOW. The future of our students and their successes depend on you, the Board of Trustees. Planning to plan is not a plan; it's an excuse!