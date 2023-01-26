Earth's population just recently hit the 8 billion mark. Yet, now, the subject of overpopulation is hardly ever discussed. Back in the early 1990s, Werner Fornos, president of the Population Institute, spoke at Laramie County Community College on a week-long educational tour of our state.

Pope John Paul II visited Denver in 1993. Dottie Lamm, the wife of Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm, wrote a column in The Denver Post questioning the wisdom of the Catholic Church's stance on birth control in light of the rapidly growing overpopulation problem. At that time, the Earth's population was a mere 5.4 billion.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus