Earth's population just recently hit the 8 billion mark. Yet, now, the subject of overpopulation is hardly ever discussed. Back in the early 1990s, Werner Fornos, president of the Population Institute, spoke at Laramie County Community College on a week-long educational tour of our state.
Pope John Paul II visited Denver in 1993. Dottie Lamm, the wife of Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm, wrote a column in The Denver Post questioning the wisdom of the Catholic Church's stance on birth control in light of the rapidly growing overpopulation problem. At that time, the Earth's population was a mere 5.4 billion.
Wyoming's own former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson introduced a population-control bill back in the '90s.
Nowadays, the subject getting the most attention is climate change (which our Republican folks in Congress refuse to acknowledge). Why can't we seem to recognize that these two critical issues are one and the same?
Overpopulation is the fuel for ALL of Earth's problems; climate change is a direct result of too many people on this Earth. Climate change has caused unusual and violent weather events, drought and scarcity of water for many regions. Humans have caused the extinction of many of Earth's plants and animals. High poverty rates, constant warring, and refugees fleeing to find work and to assure safety for their families. High crime rate and violence are directly related to the fact that the Earth has way too many people.
Despite all of this, Republicans in Wyoming and the U.S. are working as hard as they can to ensure that every fertilized human egg becomes a person. Why? Not to mention that it is absolutely none of their business what a woman does with her body.
Our own Gov. Gordon touts "small government" and says our freedoms are important. "Freedom?" I think not.