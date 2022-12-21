The art of critical thinking is not simply criticizing, but questioning material that does not pass an immediate “smell” test. Such questioning may provoke a completely logical explanation or a need for correction or follow up.
Such a chore would seem to be the very definition of what an editor should be doing, whether it is to challenge a press release from an outside source or to question a reporter’s statements of that reporter’s observations or research. Two examples of this need were readily available in the Dec. 15 e-Edition of your paper.
First, on page A4 in an article reporting the coming annexation of county pockets, it was reported that these initial efforts will occur in pockets “northwest of Pershing … and Ridge …” The graphic with the articles shows something different (hint: northeast). An additional question arises as to how these pockets in such well-developed, highly trafficked areas remained as county pockets for so many years, but such a question may be too difficult for our city “leadership” as it currently exists.
The second question arises from the report of the need for public transit beginning on page 1. The opening paragraph states “Nearly six times as many people travel north to Cheyenne … as travel south …[daily.]" I could find no further explanation of this claim in the article or on the online reference given in the article. Paragraph 1 of the continuation on page A2 claims a total daily traffic count of 30,000, with no mention of an adjustment made for the oddity stated above. Before the true need for public transit is determined, such a difference in traffic flow must be reconciled.
The reconciliation would obviously come by determining where all those northbound vehicles are going. Perhaps one answer would be a flow of commercial vehicles exiting the area on I-80. Hint: perhaps such traffic would not be utilizing said public transit.
Does any “reporter” or “editor” at your paper have the interest, initiative or mental acuity to raise such questions when such facts appear before them?