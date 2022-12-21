The art of critical thinking is not simply criticizing, but questioning material that does not pass an immediate “smell” test. Such questioning may provoke a completely logical explanation or a need for correction or follow up.

Such a chore would seem to be the very definition of what an editor should be doing, whether it is to challenge a press release from an outside source or to question a reporter’s statements of that reporter’s observations or research. Two examples of this need were readily available in the Dec. 15 e-Edition of your paper.

