The purpose of editorial cartoons is “to make readers think about current political issues.” (hti.osu.edu)
Larry Mallery expressed displeasure with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s 4/2/20 cartoon that depicted Trump making a press conference about himself rather than the coronavirus. David Whamond, the cartoonist, wanted the reader to know that instead of using the press conference as a bully pulpit to bolster us during a difficult time, Trump has often made it about himself.
Trump tweets about the wonderful ratings he has received (e.g., “attracted 6.2 million viewers … more akin to the viewership for a popular prime-time sitcom”). Peter Alexander of NBC News asked Trump, “What do you say to Americans who are scared?” The reply to this question would have been an opportune time for Trump to answer in a way to calm our fears and give us hope. Instead, Trump replied by telling Alexander it was a “nasty question.”
In 2018, to cut costs, Trump’s administration got rid of the U.S. pandemic response team. To the administration’s credit, in 2019, it did conduct pandemic simulations, but these simulations showed that the federal government was “underfunded, underprepared and uncoordinated for a pandemic.” (nytimes.com) When Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump in a press conference about disbanding the pandemic team, he denied knowledge of it (“I didn’t do it … I don’t know anything about it.”) and called it a “nasty question.”
And when Trump does cover the coronavirus, he often provides us with information that is “ill informed, misleading or downright wrong.” (vanityfair.com)
For all these reasons, I believe David Whamond’s editorial cartoon was warranted. It is the duty of editorial cartoonists and news reporters to keep the public informed. That is what David Whamond, Peter Alexander and Yamiche Alcindor were doing.