I understand that the WTE has a fairly liberal streak, and I cannot help but notice the bias even in the Today in History section. But you crossed way over the line and beyond simple rhetoric with the Aug. 28 editorial cartoon portrayal of Black Republicans as shoeshine boys for the President of the United States.
Your words about tolerance, diversity and equality will forever fall on deaf ears. How will anyone ever believe you are racially sensitive when you cannot accept that many African Americans simply do not hold to the Democratic viewpoint, and will not be shamed or intimidated into their lockstep doctrine?