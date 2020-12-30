Harlan Edmonds' column “Supreme Court neglected its duty to prevent election fraud” is full of hyperbole and misinformation. He accuses the Supreme Court of giving in to states that, “altered election law to such a degree as to violate ... the U.S. Constitution.” He also implies that refusing to take Texas v. Pennsylvania et. al. will set a precedent for Democrats to commit fraud in future elections. (“Democrats will creatively expand their successful operations of ballot manufacturing and tally manipulation.”)
Mr. Edmonds needs to explain how one of the four states (Georgia) Texas tried to sue has a Republican governor and attorney general. He also needs to explain why three of the seven Supreme Court justices (Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett) who rejected the case were Trump appointees. Is it maybe because “Texas’ lawsuit leaned heavily on discredited claims of election fraud in swing states, [and] election officials and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said there is no evidence of election fraud on a scale that could have swayed the results,” and these justices agreed? (texastribune.org)