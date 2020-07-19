In his latest piece, Harlan Edmonds demeans (among many other things) receiving a college education. Perhaps he was disappointed with his BS from the University of Kansas, or his MS from the University of Missouri, though that’s an awful lot of schooling for someone who disdains colleges and students, don’t you think?
Personally, I was incredibly pleased with my own BA from the University of Wyoming. Among the many invaluable lessons I learned from UW, the most important was the most basic: Never assume that your initial instincts and ideas are automatically correct – instead, research and learn more to verify, strengthen or change your opinion.