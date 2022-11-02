As a young teen in the Denver area, I overheard some boys (honor roll students and student body leaders) talking gleefully about going to Cheesman Park to “roll the queers.” And the general attitude was that a “dyke” just needed to “get it” from a real man to take care of her problems.
Really? Assault as recreation or a way to “cure” people of being different from our understanding of normal? Perhaps education should include introducing children to the idea that people who are different from us – even in their sexual orientation or gender identity – are people, nevertheless, and deserve civil treatment.
We claim to care about the high rate of teen suicide. Nonbinary youth are four times as likely to commit suicide as “straight” youth. The Trevor Project website says, “LGBTQ youth are ... placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.” Age-appropriate materials available in school could help these youth feel less alienated and help others be more understanding.
This is not sexualization or grooming. It is teaching respect and self-acceptance.
If we honestly worry about sexualization or grooming, why do we encourage scantily clad girls to dance and prance for approval of cheering crowds at school athletic events? Why do we buy little girls play cosmetics to help them learn how to make themselves more seductive? Why don’t we protest “tiara tot” pageants, where children compete to see which one can look more desirable before they even learn to read?
If children aren’t yet interested in sexuality, a few books in school won’t change that. Education is not pedophilia.