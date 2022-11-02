As a young teen in the Denver area, I overheard some boys (honor roll students and student body leaders) talking gleefully about going to Cheesman Park to “roll the queers.” And the general attitude was that a “dyke” just needed to “get it” from a real man to take care of her problems.

Really? Assault as recreation or a way to “cure” people of being different from our understanding of normal? Perhaps education should include introducing children to the idea that people who are different from us – even in their sexual orientation or gender identity – are people, nevertheless, and deserve civil treatment.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus