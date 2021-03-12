I have been reading the letters written on funding for education, and I can add my two cents and say education is the richest treasure anyone can have. Someone can rob you of material possessions, but your education is something that no one can ever take away from you.
Education is our only salvation. It’s worth every penny we have to pay in extra taxes.
I had five children when I read a slogan that said, “Education is our freedom, and freedom is everybody’s business.” I decided to go back to college and did not stop until I almost had my doctorate degree.
After sitting with a suicidal teen for one night, I wrote a whole curriculum on suicide prevention and intervention in the schools. It was not well-received. School board members, superintendents and some teachers said I was just as bad as trying to introduce sex education, but yet several students attempted suicide or turned out pregnant.
Cutting funding for any educational programs for our young people is the biggest mistake anyone could make. I advise our legislators to make educational funding a priority.
I’m 85, and I’ve seen it all, done it all, and I can testify that without educational programs, our country will go down the drain fast, and we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves. It’s a very dark world without education, and we badly need some light – lots of light.