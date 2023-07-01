Yet again, I have to stop and wonder why our government, especially our Congress, seems on their own attack agendas. Boebert/Greene are wasting more taxpayer money on their spiteful agendas, instead of doing their real jobs.

All the money wasted on attacking each other should be channeled into doing what they were elected for. I see all this wasted effort being spent on things that really don’t help the commoners of Wyoming and the rest of the U.S.

