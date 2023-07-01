Yet again, I have to stop and wonder why our government, especially our Congress, seems on their own attack agendas. Boebert/Greene are wasting more taxpayer money on their spiteful agendas, instead of doing their real jobs.
All the money wasted on attacking each other should be channeled into doing what they were elected for. I see all this wasted effort being spent on things that really don’t help the commoners of Wyoming and the rest of the U.S.
All the time and money thrown at keeping us under the yoke of big oil astounds me. Isn't everyone tired of being hogtied to the gas pump? Even the governor's own task force concluded what we all should know. Energy independence is a myth. We are held by the throat by big oil and its lobbying and greed, with little or no care for us.
Nothing we can do will change the price of gas when the oil companies are more powerful than nations, including the U.S. Yet, I see our top three elected officials still trying to throw the anchor off the Titanic.
And then, under Hageman/Lummis/Barrasso’s very noses, we sign a deal to move our hard-won alternative energies out of Wyoming. Instead of helping Wyoming benefit from these energies that eventually could defeat Big Oil?
Hageman has spent more time and money trying to get grizzlies back on the execution list than paying attention to what Wyoming needs. Now, I see Lummis has jumped on the bandwagon yet again. More work for the big-bucks special interest groups than us? Why?
Newly elected officials are diverted not to fix our school systems, but to break them. Chuck Gray is more about pushing his own doctrines than doing his job.
Isn’t it time to work for the future of our children’s children? Stop driving our kids out of Wyoming. Stop trying to push restrictions on women’s lives. Support Social Security and Medicare that help the living. Work on slowing climate change, even if we don’t all believe.
And the candidates for 2024? Isn't it time to look for someone better? Is that really all we've got?