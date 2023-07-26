As an epilepsy patient that relies on prescription drugs to manage my condition, I am very concerned by recent policies passed at the federal level to impose price ceilings on prescription drugs.
Such a policy was passed last year in the IRA, and similar, but more aggressive policies are being considered in the SMART Prices Act. These government-mandated prices concern me as a patient because they could result in a significant loss of new prescriptions in the coming years. According to a new study by Vital Transformation, these policies could result in over 200 fewer FDA approvals of new medicines.
Every patient is different, and not every patient with epilepsy, or any other condition, has it perfectly managed with the medications available today. Continuing to find better treatments is critical for continuing to improve the quality of life for patients with epilepsy and a myriad of other conditions.
Beyond the impact to patients, the recent study also projects that these government price controls could have real and negative impacts on biopharmaceutical workers. In fact, the study estimates that these policies could result in as many as 1.1 million lost jobs nationally. Wyoming would not be immune to these impacts; we could lose any many as 300 jobs.
Our elected officials should pursue alternate solutions to high prescription drug prices, not these draconian and anti-patient, anti-business policies.
