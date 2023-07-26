As an epilepsy patient that relies on prescription drugs to manage my condition, I am very concerned by recent policies passed at the federal level to impose price ceilings on prescription drugs.

Such a policy was passed last year in the IRA, and similar, but more aggressive policies are being considered in the SMART Prices Act. These government-mandated prices concern me as a patient because they could result in a significant loss of new prescriptions in the coming years. According to a new study by Vital Transformation, these policies could result in over 200 fewer FDA approvals of new medicines.

