I would like to thank all the people responsible for putting the pancake breakfast together. The food was delicious, the service was excellent. It was also very thoughtful of the rodeo queens to give out their pictures with a personal note written by each one.
The security, and especially the police, who work at the carnival also deserve many thanks. The rodeo was also nice, with a little suspense – are the riders going to stay on the horse? etc.
There were also a couple of people taking petitions for Medicaid expansion. There really should be no need for petitions. We live in a beautiful city with beautiful people. We can have the best of everything, but if we do not have good health, we have nothing, nor can we enjoy anything.
There are those who have good health coverage, but then we have numberless people who would not be able to get the proper medical care without the help of Medicaid.
I have always felt that the health and safety of our citizens should be a priority when it's time to plan the budget. I know we have good elected officials who care and have the best interest of the citizens at heart, but somewhere in that bunch, we may have one or two who have never met someone who is ill and in need of Medicaid to help them get the medical attention they need.
I beg our representatives and our senators to pass a bill for Medicaid expansion. In return, I'll say a prayer for you each day. I won't ask He give you riches or gold. Instead, I'll ask He give you good health, happiness and good friends to share your life with.
I'm sure you won't regret it, and you'll be richly blessed for helping all those in need of medical attention who can't otherwise afford it.