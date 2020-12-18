Just malarky! The old adage that “a man is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts” clearly applies to Harlan Edmunds’ column of Dec. 13. In his piece Mr. Edmunds rails against the recent U.S. Supreme decision, which turned down a request from Texas to nullify Biden wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, because the results violated the equal protection, due process, and electors’ clauses of the U.S. Constitution. Without giving any specifics, Mr. Edmunds claims there was wide-spread fraud causing harm to “law abiding states.” Really?
The facts indicate a different story. In each of the contested states, both the voting counts done right after the election and the recounts conducted by committees of bipartisan officials showed Mr. Biden as the winner. Also, in each contested state, those same vote totals were certified by state officials, (such as Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State), as part of their sworn state constitutional responsibilities.