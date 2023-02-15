This letter is about election integrity. Last Thursday night, I watched in disbelief as Ron Wild was sworn in as a board member at Western Wyoming Community College. His appointment as a board member was permitted by WWCC’s Policy 7210F. This policy permits the board to hand pick their next board member if a board member is unable to fulfill their term.
Veronica Donaldson resigned in January, 65 days after being elected. She cited that she would be moving out of the district. Two candidates asked to replace her; Angela Thatcher and Ron Wild. Both of these candidates submitted letters of intent and interviewed. Both of these candidates were on the ballot in November for this position. Thatcher finished behind Donaldson by 293 votes. Ron Wild finished behind Thatcher by 1,074 votes.
Elections are rather sacred to most of us. We believe in the process. A community college is built by and funded by the people of that community. How is it that the college feels it is within their rights to not respect the election results?
Yes, there is a policy in place to ensure a board member is replaced within 30 days of a board member resigning. But should the election results be ignored after only two months? If the college is going to blatantly disregard the will of the people, then why bother with a voting process for board members?
The function of the board is to govern the college. The president answers to the board. It is a way of ensuring checks and balances within the institution. Unfortunately, those checks and balances are not in place when the people who fund the college are ignored. This has clearly happened in this scenario, as they chose the candidate who clearly lost to the other candidate.
Think it doesn’t matter? Think again. When we allow flagrant disregard of election results so soon after an election, we are absolutely giving up an important civil right. It matters not if this is a board position or senator, your voices should be heard.