This letter is about election integrity. Last Thursday night, I watched in disbelief as Ron Wild was sworn in as a board member at Western Wyoming Community College. His appointment as a board member was permitted by WWCC’s Policy 7210F. This policy permits the board to hand pick their next board member if a board member is unable to fulfill their term.

Veronica Donaldson resigned in January, 65 days after being elected. She cited that she would be moving out of the district. Two candidates asked to replace her; Angela Thatcher and Ron Wild. Both of these candidates submitted letters of intent and interviewed. Both of these candidates were on the ballot in November for this position. Thatcher finished behind Donaldson by 293 votes. Ron Wild finished behind Thatcher by 1,074 votes.

