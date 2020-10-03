Every now and then, a person runs for office that is truly a representative of the people. This person cares deeply for the community they serve with an eye on assuring all voices are heard and represented. This person has no agenda other than championing those in need and addressing the difficult issues of the day that impact our daily lives.
Importantly, this person has the unique ability to sort through political blinders that divert policymaking decisions away from impactful realities and unintended consequences. And, this person has the backbone and conviction to stand up when true leadership is needed.