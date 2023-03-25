The rollercoaster ride for the 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease continues, but there is a glimmer of hope courtesy of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

It’s been 117 years since Alzheimer’s was first diagnosed, and we’re still looking for the first survivor. The good news is that in the past 18 months, the FDA has approved two drugs that show the ability to affect the course of the disease, particularly in the earliest stages.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus