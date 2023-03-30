Last week, I was in Washington, D.C. with the Alzheimer’s Association, and we were made aware of a ridiculous decision made by the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Even though the FDA has approved the use of two different drugs for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s and the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, CMS is refusing to authorize payment for these drugs except if the Medicare/Medicaid patient is enrolled in a clinical trial.

Biogen’s Aducanumab (aka Aduhelm) was approved by the FDA in June 2021. Initially, its approval was met with skepticism about its effectiveness and complaints about the price. Since then, Biogen has reduced the price significantly, and the clinical trials have been reviewed and certified as valid.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus