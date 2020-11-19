We are facing so many crises in the U.S. and internationally that will impact all of us. I read that an estimated 12 million renters will owe over $5,000 in back rent by the end of December. Millions of American families are going hungry. And globally, resources normally used to treat and prevent infectious diseases like AIDS, TB, malaria or leading killers of kids such as malnutrition, pneumonia, diarrhea have been diverted to address COVID.
The WTE just recently printed an article about worldwide measles cases reaching an alarming high mark because vaccines are not being administered. Consequently, we are seeing secondary pandemics of poverty, hunger and sickness caused by COVID-19.