Bringing truth to light takes time. In the case of global warming, however, time is a commodity that we lack. In a 2017 IPCC report, the group wrote that we have just seven years to change course to keep global warming to 1.5˚C by 2100. That means we now have only four years to change direction if we hope to attain that goal.
There has been lots of movement on the development of new technologies. In addition to wind and solar, scientists have been testing direct carbon capture and sequestration, and are working on building reactors for nuclear power. New nuclear reactors are scheduled to begin power production by 2030.
Unfortunately, we do not have that kind of time. That is why those of us at the Citizens Climate Lobby support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This legislation would impose a gradually increasing carbon fee per ton of carbon emissions and return that fee to households to help with the increased energy costs that would be passed on to the consumer. It would also impose a fee on exports from countries that do not have a similar carbon pricing system.
To be clear, this fee is not a tax on the American people. It will only be charged to the companies involved in fracking, drilling or mining, and only to the products that release greenhouse gases.
The EICDA will reduce carbon output by 40% over 12 years. The Paris Climate Accords have done some good, but nowhere near enough. When the agreement was signed in 2015, scientists predicted the globe to warm by 3.6˚C. Now, they calculate it at 2.9˚C. For ourselves and our children, we must implement this system. Another 40% will do us all worlds of good.