As I read the Sunday, Jan. 10 edition of WTE editorial pages, I was pleasantly surprised by your "Our View" editorial. Thank you for your message of “Enough.” I hope you can impart that message on the many media organizations around the country who have disregarded the responsible and objective journalism of the past.
In some respects, those media self-professed pundits, as well as many liberal hypocritical leaders, should shoulder as much blame for the shocking events on Jan. 6 as those whom they accuse of inciting the crowd.