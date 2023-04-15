As a resident of Wyoming, I love my state and all it has to offer. However, it is disheartening to see how our state struggles with ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to the services they require to be productive and engaged members of society. It is time to acknowledge this issue and take action to make Wyoming a more inclusive and accessible place for all.

People with disabilities face numerous challenges in our state. Simple tasks, such as navigating public transportation or accessing buildings, can be incredibly difficult, or even impossible, for those with mobility impairments. Additionally, access to health care, education and job opportunities can be limited, which makes it difficult for people with disabilities to fully participate in society.

