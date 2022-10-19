In response to Christine Peterson’s WyoFile article, published in the Tribune Eagle on Oct. 11 (“Euthanize or release? The quandary of handling captive animals”), I found the article’s statement “the disagreement brings a little-talked-about research issue to the fore: what happens to wild animals captured for research, and how do we, as humans, determine their fate?” to be disingenuous at best.

The ethical concerns regarding animal research/testing and the well-being of these animals are hardly “little talked about.” Organizations such as Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Humane Society of the United States and the Animal Legal Defense Fund have been campaigning vigorously and loudly for years to end animal testing and the wanton destruction of animals in research facilities: the issue is anything but “little talked about.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus