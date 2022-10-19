In response to Christine Peterson’s WyoFile article, published in the Tribune Eagle on Oct. 11 (“Euthanize or release? The quandary of handling captive animals”), I found the article’s statement “the disagreement brings a little-talked-about research issue to the fore: what happens to wild animals captured for research, and how do we, as humans, determine their fate?” to be disingenuous at best.
The ethical concerns regarding animal research/testing and the well-being of these animals are hardly “little talked about.” Organizations such as Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Humane Society of the United States and the Animal Legal Defense Fund have been campaigning vigorously and loudly for years to end animal testing and the wanton destruction of animals in research facilities: the issue is anything but “little talked about.”
This is a major political concern that has reached national congressional attention. Clearly, the University of Wyoming preferred this information had not become public. The Tribune Eagle just published a front-page story on the Kindness Ranch’s rescue of hundreds of beagles from research labs. Without significant public and advocacy group pressure, these beagles would have been destroyed.
A chipmunk has as much right to its life as a beagle. PCRM has been successful in convincing many colleges and universities to end animal testing and lethal research techniques, mostly through intense public pressure. It’s clear that Ms. Ben-David and Mr. Quallen regretted having to follow the university protocol, despite support from Wyoming Game and Fish to allow the release of the chipmunks. Killing 120 chipmunks in the span of two days must have been a grim task.
Perhaps the university would benefit from having the spotlight trained on its outdated, cruel and odious “protocol” by one or more of these leading animal advocacy groups. As we have seen, their ability to create public outrage and the resultant public pressure on institutions has a proven galvanizing effect.