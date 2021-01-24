Well, Trump is out. And good riddance. Luckily, or perhaps because more intelligent heads prevailed in Washington, he was prevented from doing anything worse than the Capitol riot before he left.
I do look forward to the eventual impeachment trial, so that he can be barred from ever holding federal office again, and I hope all the lawsuits against him pan out. The issue still remains, however, that we should have been able to remove him faster. Even in the short time he had left in office, he could’ve done so much more damage.