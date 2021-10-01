Whether or not a person has a uterus, pregnancy is a two-person situation, which creates a third person.
Men are to be leaders and protectors, and that means to protect life itself. Just because men don't have a uterus doesn’t mean that they should be silenced and put out of the conversation about protecting their children.
A woman has absolutely no right to kill her child, no matter what the (Un)Supreme Court, feminists, doctors or anyone else says. The political/social left says abortion is a right and they follow the science on all issues. However, that is a blatant lie, as the left never follows science, but make up their own science to control the narrative.
We will not be silenced! Perhaps God made a mistake in giving humans the gift of sexuality, as we all have destroyed it over the 10,000 years we have existed. Humans want the pleasure of sex, but not the responsibility, so we choose abortion to kill innocent children.
When your body is pregnant, it is not – I repeat, not – out of control, but functioning properly. To have control over our bodies is right and proper, but the child in your uterus is not your body! To say that you have the right to kill “it,” the fetus, is evil. Remember, the term “fetus” is Latin for “baby!”
Whether in or out of the uterus, the child is a human being and deserves to be protected. Both men and women have a duty/obligation to protect and safeguard that life. However, we don't value life very much, as we like to kill each other, whether in or out of the womb. So, whether or not a uterus is a body part of one person or not, life must and will continue to be defended.
Men, one thing we can do to protect life is to have sex only with our wife. Any and all other sexual activity outside of a husband-wife marital relationship is wrong, evil and perverted from its intended use. Therefore, no, we will not shut the heck up.