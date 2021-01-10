I was watching the Electoral College process to affirm the election of Joe Biden when Trump finished his speech to his crowd of thugs and incited them to storm the Capitol. The rioting led to death and destruction.
This attack on our democracy was instigated by Trump supporters and their false claims of the election being stolen. It is important to note that the Tea Party and Trump demonstrators here in Cheyenne at the state Capitol erupted in applause and cheers when it was announced the national Capitol had been attacked.