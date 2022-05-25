Mr. Papaleka says, “If President Trump were still president, many more people would still be working to support themselves.” My research says otherwise.
According to Dean Baker of CounterPunch, in his first 10 months, Biden “has created 5,875,000 jobs…compared to a loss of 2,876,000 jobs in the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency.” To be fair, toward the end of Trump’s presidency, we had the COVID lockdown, plus there are many other factors that affect job growth or loss.
Mr. Papaleka claims that, “Biden is now paying people not to work and to stay home.” I assume he is referring the three stimulus checks eligible citizens have received during the pandemic: 1) under CARES (March 2020) there were checks of $1.200 per individual and $500 per qualifying child, 2) under part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act (December 2020) there were checks of $600 per individual and $600 per qualifying child, and 3) under the American Rescue Plan (March 2021) there were checks of $1.400 per individual and $1.400 per qualifying child. (www.the-sun.com)
Please note that the first two stimulus checks were enacted during the Trump administration. Only the third one took place under Biden. Therefore, Mr. Papaleka must also be referring to Trump when he says, “He wants us to be lazy and not work for our wages.”