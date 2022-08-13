Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They've been asking various Congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918, 103 years ago.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum, and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a "loss of quality of life" payment, which is now the norm in personal injury cases in court.
Disabled veterans realize that they are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites, who use campaign donations to congresspeople in order to keep veterans' compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate for themselves. It is open, but legal theft from the poor and disabled by the rich and powerful by the investor class of wealthy elites who constantly get something for nothing from a willing Congress.
So … We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA.
This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that should they enlist in the armed forces and subsequently be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty, this realization among our young people will cause the armed forces to collapse quickly. In fact, this has already started.
No one wants to be played for a fool, not even a young person. And that is what we are doing to our youth.
We have no right to expect our youth to make a lifetime sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade proper taxation. Be warned.