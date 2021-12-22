How interesting to read a Lutheran pastor speak of fascism. Since that denomination supported Hitler and, in fact, Lutheran pastors were included in the einzatgruppen (death squads). So if anyone should understand the relationship between fascism and the Lutheran Church, it should be someone who has read Martin Luther's words against the Jews. Indeed, the foundation for the Nuremberg laws of 1934.
However, we are not a fascist nation. And Romans does not undergird our Constitution. Indeed, it very clearly states a resounding NO!
Since all English belonged to the Church of England, our founders wrote against any state religion. Any form of Christianity or the Jews who were in New York or even the Muslims who were here. (Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran.) No state religion. PERIOD.
And yet, in Pastor's Lange's expose ... the justification for exposing vulnerable others to disease, or to not protect children from irresponsible gun owners, or to decline to be good stewards of our planet are based on obeying some authorities instituted by God. But not others?
So you pick and choose which authorities? Not based on outcomes to the vulnerable from illness, death or environmental destruction, but because you prefer the "Godly" authorities aligned with Republican politics and, of course, corporations called Big Oil and Coal.
I, too, am an ordained pastor. Retired from the United Methodist Church. But I am not grounded by Paul's letters to the Romans. I prefer the words of Jesus. Render unto Caesar. ... Be in the world, not of it. ... and Matthew 25. How do I see you Lord?
But that is my life of faith. I recognize that it and politics are not wise together. One or both is always corrupted.