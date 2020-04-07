I fear for our country. Fake news is believed by many, adding to increasing divisiveness. What prompted me to write this was Kelton Blakemoore’s assertion that “Nancy Pelosi tried to put in financial aid for abortion providers into the COVID-19 stimulus bill.” Abortion funding was never in any version of the stimulus bill. (factcheck.org)
On 6/16/2015, Trump, referring to undocumented immigrants, said “tremendous crime is coming across. Everybody knows that’s true. And it’s happening all the time.” This rhetoric, plus many other incendiary statements and a promise to build a wall, helped Trump get elected. And this rhetoric, for the most part, was exaggerated or outright lies as “a range of studies show there is no evidence immigrants commit more crimes than native-born Americans. In fact, first-generation immigrants are predisposed to lower crime rates than native-born Americans.” (washingtonpost.com)
Facebook posts promoted these lies and exaggerations. In the comments section of such posts, I would debunk the post and emphasize that liberal groups referred to Obama as the "deporter-in-chief," as he had deported more immigrants during his administration than any previous president (and, by the way, more than Trump so far). (migrationpolicy.org)
During the last campaign, there was also a “PizzaGate” conspiracy that Hillary Clinton was part of a sex-trafficking ring at a D.C. pizzeria, where children were sent to their fate through the pizzeria’s underground tunnels (the pizzeria did not even have a basement). This lie was so well-believed that Edgar Welch came into the pizzeria armed and ready to free the children. (reason.com)
Readers, we need to do diligent research, not just accept all the so-called news we read or hear. And we need to appreciate the reporters that Trump demeans when they ask him difficult questions. Trump is noted for his many lies (including the “fake media” lie), and he needs to be constantly confronted with them.