Sheltering homeless children and their families is the mission of Family Promise of Cheyenne. To better achieve this mission, Family Promise of Cheyenne recently purchased the Natalie House from the Unaccompanied Student Initiative.
Traditionally, in the Family Promise model, families are housed by faith communities for a week at a time, where they are sheltered and fed and transported to school or employment as needed. But due to COVID, many church buildings were no longer open to families. When necessary, Family Promise contracted with local hotels and motels at discounted rates. Even an occasional Airbnb was utilized. But these measures became costly. The faith communities continued to generously support the homeless families with meals and meal cards during this time.
The Unaccompanied Student Initiative allowed Family Promise of Cheyenne to rent a house they owned during the last year or more of the pandemic. This house, the Natalie House, can shelter three families comfortably. Utilizing a loan from American National Bank, a grant through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Program and savings from the sale of another house in years past, Family Promise of Cheyenne was able to purchase the house, located at 386 Patton Ave. from USI.
Searching for a static site for multiple families was a long process. The Family Promise program is grateful for the assistance of many to make this possible. The board of directors and faith community volunteers will begin fundraising activities to pay off the loan with Thankful Thursday, April 7, at AM Vets at 3839 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Once the pandemic has dissipated, Family Promise of Cheyenne hopes to resume sheltering homeless children and their families within faith communities again, allowing the program to expand its capacity from the three families currently served at the Natalie House.
The Family Program office continues to be located at Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive, in Cheyenne. The intent is to remain in this location for the present time. If you would like to contact Family Program of Cheyenne for needs, information, to volunteer or to donate, please call 307-772-8770.