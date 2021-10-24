Family Promise is a nationwide organization, of which Family Promise Cheyenne (FPC) is an affiliate. The mission of FPC is to provide homeless children and their families with emergency and ongoing shelter, meals and supportive services through a unique partnership with various local faith communities. We assist families to become self-sufficient through development of life skills, locating sustainable employment and housing.
During the COVID pandemic, our local faith communities have been generously supplying meals, food cards, financial grants and other vital necessities to help us support homeless children and their families under FPC’s care. For the time being, we rent a house (we hope to buy) from the Unaccompanied Students Initiative, where three families now stay.
FPC also works closely with the COMEA shelter's Journey Center for emergency family shelter. We also rely on grants and donations to help fund shelter diversion needs, such as rent and utility assistance.
We have three hardworking and wise staff members: Rachel Martinez, executive director; Misty Saxon, case manager; and Kaleb Hansen, support person.
As a member of the FPC Board of Directors, FPC helps to fulfill what God told Israel (and us today) in Isaiah 58:6a and 7: “Is not this the fast that I choose: … Is it not to share your bread with the hungry, and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover them ...?”