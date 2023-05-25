There was a time in this country when our elected leaders actually cared about protecting the innocent. But today, they do not. Instead, they misuse and abuse the power of their offices to protect criminals. Because public safety is not their goal. Tearing down freedom and disarming you and me is all they care about. In their warped world, criminals are coddled, not punished.

And so violent felons prey on the innocent, thanks to a sinister revolving-door “justice” system that is purposefully designed to keep them on the streets and out of jail.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus