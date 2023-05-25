There was a time in this country when our elected leaders actually cared about protecting the innocent. But today, they do not. Instead, they misuse and abuse the power of their offices to protect criminals. Because public safety is not their goal. Tearing down freedom and disarming you and me is all they care about. In their warped world, criminals are coddled, not punished.
And so violent felons prey on the innocent, thanks to a sinister revolving-door “justice” system that is purposefully designed to keep them on the streets and out of jail.
Far-left political elites fuel a raging fire of violence, murder, crime and corruption in our communities. These same elite blame you, me and our love for our constitutional freedom for the carnage they have created. And their answer to violent crime is to render the innocent helpless against the deadly criminals they enable.
Political hacks in federal agencies are pumping out propaganda designed to convince more and more Americans that lawful gun ownership and the fundamental human right to self-defense is a “public health problem.” A disease that is spread by you, me and all patriotic Americans who exercise their God-given right to protect themselves and their loved ones.
And their cure for this make-believe illness? Gun registration, gun bans, ammunition bans, not to mention the outright shaming and vicious persecution of law-abiding gun owners.
The elites go out of their way to make excuses for dangerous, violent and murderous criminals to keep them on the streets. But when it comes to peaceful, hardworking, law-abiding Americans, we are mocked, slandered and vilified. Think about that.