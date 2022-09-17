Banned Book Week is coming soon, and it calls to mind a picture most of us have seen in a history textbook. It’s of Nazis burning a large pile of books and tossing more into the flames. Taking place only three months after Hitler became chancellor, it’s frequently used to mark the point where the Nazis rose to power and began their reign of terror in earnest.
While we’re familiar with the image, most of us don’t know what exactly is being burned. I’ll tell you. What was being burned in 1933 was the world’s largest collection of scientific and social research on gender identity and sexuality. It was the life’s work (over 25,000 books and images) of Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld, a gay, Jewish man, and a sexual liberation activist. His motto was, “Through science to justice.”
In addition to pioneering the Western understanding of transgender identity, Hirschfeld and his Institute of Sex Research provided marriage counseling and medical services and advocated for sex education, contraception and women’s emancipation. If the Institute of Sex Research had continued its work, we would be decades ahead of our current understanding of sex and gender.
Hirschfeld faced verbal and physical attacks from right-wing political supporters. His speeches were often disrupted, and he was badly beaten over a decade before the institute was raided and destroyed. The burning of the institute’s collection was the site of a speech by Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s chief propagandist. The speech was attended by roughly 40,000 “concerned citizens.”
It’s not a new idea to look at texts that talk about homosexuality, transgender identity and sexual freedom and want to restrict them. It’s not a new idea to see depictions of queer sexuality and label it pornography. It’s not a new idea to say that youths need to be “protected” from dangerous ideas about their own bodies. It’s not a new idea to tell queer youth that there is something wrong with them. It’s not a new idea to try and get officials to do the dirty work.
It doesn’t always start with burning books, but it usually ends there.