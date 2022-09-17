Banned Book Week is coming soon, and it calls to mind a picture most of us have seen in a history textbook. It’s of Nazis burning a large pile of books and tossing more into the flames. Taking place only three months after Hitler became chancellor, it’s frequently used to mark the point where the Nazis rose to power and began their reign of terror in earnest.

While we’re familiar with the image, most of us don’t know what exactly is being burned. I’ll tell you. What was being burned in 1933 was the world’s largest collection of scientific and social research on gender identity and sexuality. It was the life’s work (over 25,000 books and images) of Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld, a gay, Jewish man, and a sexual liberation activist. His motto was, “Through science to justice.”

