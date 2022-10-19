Even as Wyoming’s citizens and leaders continue debating the issue of cannabis legalization, states around us have joined the wave of changing laws. Colorado and Montana now permit cannabis use by adults, so we’re at the mercy of their laws when someone buys cannabis in those places and brings it back to Wyoming, even though it remains illegal here.
The same is true in the dozen or so other states where cannabis still is illegal. America has a patchwork of often-conflicting state regulations that create a nightmare for law enforcement and average citizens.
Overshadowing all of this is that cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. This concerns military veterans who want to use cannabis to treat PTSD and other service-related conditions, but risk losing their federal benefits if their cannabis use is disclosed, even if they live in a “legal” state. Other Americans seeking cannabis for justifiable medical reasons, even if their state allows it, worry that their careers could be in jeopardy if they end up with a federal conviction related to the drug.
Changing public attitudes may soon lead to federal legalization. Recent polling indicates that 70% of voters favor ending the federal ban on adult use, with about the same percentage preferring to let state governments decide the issue within their borders. Significantly, the share of voters wanting to end the federal prohibition is substantial across party lines – 58% of Republicans, 83% of Democrats and 70% of independent voters.
Even short of national legalization, Congress must create a broad set of federal regulations under which states that permit cannabis can fashion laws that create less conflict. Washington also needs to support research that will assure the quality and safety of cannabis products wherever they are produced or consumed.
The public’s growing acceptance of cannabis seems permanent, and health-care professionals have widely accepted the drug’s significance as a medical treatment. The federal government should recognize these changes and update our laws.