Even as Wyoming’s citizens and leaders continue debating the issue of cannabis legalization, states around us have joined the wave of changing laws. Colorado and Montana now permit cannabis use by adults, so we’re at the mercy of their laws when someone buys cannabis in those places and brings it back to Wyoming, even though it remains illegal here.

The same is true in the dozen or so other states where cannabis still is illegal. America has a patchwork of often-conflicting state regulations that create a nightmare for law enforcement and average citizens.

