Respect for marriage? There are two types of unions titled “marriage” – God's marriage and secular marriage.
God initiated and defined marriage: one man and one woman; the goal being to have a husband and wife pro-create children, form families and build stable societies.
The definition and goal of secular marriage is an LGBT legal/civil union societally recognized relationship of any two or more people. The social/political left (with no standing or authority) has decided to change God’s definition. When confronted with God’s definition of marriage, the social/political/LGBT/leftists become angry, as they don’t accept that definition of marriage, even though it is the truth.
Marriage has existed for thousands of years in all cultures. The social/political left will claim all types of legal/civil unions have always existed, including same-sex unions. The truth is, marriage has always historically been a male/female union creating life (sperm/ovum, originating only from males/females, respectively) and forming societies. No amount of same-sex activity can produce a child, even with sperm donors and surrogate mothers, which require sperm/ovum from a man and woman.
Promoters of the Respect for Marriage Act claim it’s compatible with God’s and society’s definition of (traditional) marriage; it is not. The entire Bible, Genesis to Revelation, can be summed up in one word – marriage. It’s the Wedding Feast of the Lamb. We’re all invited to it as Jesus, Divinity Himself, is to marry all of humanity. So, marriage is God’s idea, definition, and wedding feast for his son; and we “change” it? That’s one issue I wouldn’t want to debate with God!
However, people on the social/political left do not accept or believe in the authority of God or the Bible. They want to re-create life/marriage in their own image, replacing God with themselves. Therefore, as the Respect for Marriage Act uses the secular definition of marriage, it damages God’s original, time-honored definition of marriage. It is one step closer to the goal of societal re-creation of and domination by the social/political/LGBT/leftists.