I feel bad for anyone who cares about J. Tyler Ballance after reading his recent letter to the editor regarding the “impending” invasion from Chinese communists in the streets of Wyoming.
It must be difficult to have someone who is so far removed from reality in their life.
I hope Mr. Ballance is able to get the help that he clearly needs.
