Forty years ago, I swore an oath ... "that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."
It turns my stomach that some of our elected officials would use their position for personal gains, instead of governing the U.S. But they were elected by the people they represent. And if it comes around again, I will stand in front of the Capitol, against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and whoever else.
Why? I might not like the way my government is being run, but it is MY government. Elected by the people of this great nation.
What bothers me is that I'm not the only veteran in Wyoming. Yet, I seem to be the only one that speaks out. Every vet in this state swore the same oath. Our former president, with the assistance of the GOP, has publicly ridiculed the press (freedom of the press), tried to overturn election results (voting integrity/security) and even tried to politicize the military.
I understand not trusting the government. Got no problem with that, right there with you. And yet you support a man who has done more to advance the "Russian Agenda" in five years than Russia itself could do in 50. You support a man who has attacked a pillar of our democracy, the election. You support a political party that is doing everything it can to take away freedoms.
Yet again, you veterans still seem support him and the GOP. Did you forget your oath? Does it mean so little to you that you could sell it? Does this country mean so little?
It's up to everybody to support and defend the Constitution. I am not going to tell you who to vote for. Instead, this year, when you go to vote, think about who will do the best job to support and defend the Constitution. But that makes me a bonehead for thinking that the GOP members can think for themselves.