Anytime a local business closes, it's a shame, because a local business is most always the struggling little guy trying to make it. Some main factors of a local business closing include, of course, the economy, low sales, too high of lease or rent cost of the building they are in.
But as mentioned in the recent Wyoming Tribune Eagle article, in the case of local restaurant Nipa Hut, the main reason was the building they are in is being sold.
However, that isn't the main reason why they are closed. A significant contributing factor why they are closing up shop, according to Nipa Hut owner Jhun Vinluan, is due to racist harassment they have received.
As a lifelong Cheyenne resident, I was embarrassed and ashamed of my fellow residents for that type of behavior, especially when it's directed at our own Cheyenne community members.
Vinluan was just trying to make a living and please our community with his restaurant. He and his employees didn't deserve the racism they endured. Racism is supposed to be a thing of the past; it's an archaic way of thinking, but this shows Cheyenne isn't immune to racist tendencies, despite its perceived good-natured community.
Despite Wyoming being a super red state, I always felt Cheyenne was a welcoming community, but this article shows Cheyenne still has a close-minded way of thinking. When I read that Vinluan was once told, "Go home, crazy stupid terrorist Asian," it was hard for me to stay professional and compose this because that is absolutely despicable.
I can't say, though, that I'm surprised, because a large portion of Cheyenne residents seem to be under the ignorant spell of disgraced former President Donald Trump, who often would say the same anti-Asian rhetoric.
Every time I write something like this, where I criticize Trump, I know I'm putting myself on the line because of the continued support for him still in town. In closing, I personally would like to say I'm sorry to Mr. Vinluan and his employees, and to those hateful Cheyenne residents, please be better.
