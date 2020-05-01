This morning, April 27, workers came to close the entrance to the McCormick Junior High artificial turf athletic field. Their explanation was that someone recently damaged the field by putting two large indentations on the goal line at the north end of the field.
Sure enough, two big dents roughly 8 feet apart, each being 15 inches long, 8 inches wide and 4 inches deep, were easily visible. The workers told me the dents will be very expensive to repair, and it is unknown how long it will take.
This field cost over $1 million to build, is very, very lightly used, and now it can't be used at all due to someone's callous disregard of community property. Who was it? We'll probably never know.
The workers also informed me that there are TWO MORE fields like this planned or being built in Laramie County. Given Wyoming's horrible financial condition and future, this is fiscal insanity.