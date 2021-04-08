As an angler, the article regarding the dead catfish in Sloans Lake that was published on 3/31/21 was heartbreaking to read. The idea that these fish, hardy or not, were placed into an icy lake without any chance to acclimate is completely unacceptable. The idea that they would just acclimate from warm hatchery waters to icy lake water is delusional.
My experience with fishing has taught me to respect these curious animals, and hoping for the best, as it were, is both disrespectful and insulting to the species.
As a catch-and-release fisherwoman, my respect for these animals grows with each catch I have. They are living, breathing creatures, and to be handed an instant death is simply unforgivable. I can only hope that the individuals that are responsible for this atrocity have learned a lesson from all of this. It seems that common sense would come into play, but as the article clearly described, common sense lost when these fish were dumped helplessly into the frigid water of Sloans Lake.
Even if these fish were placed in the lake solely to be caught and eaten, they didn't even get a chance to explore their new home. Instead, they were left to fend for themselves with barely a chance of survival.
I hope, in the future, more care will be taken to ensure that fish that are stocked can have a chance to stretch their fins and play the game of tempting a lure and making an angler very happy with their catch of the day.