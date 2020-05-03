Mr. Johnson, your numbers are wrong. You are calculating based on numbers collected to date without the most important number, the denominator, which is the number infected.
The ability to test for antibodies is now beginning to provide us with the reality of that number. The recent data from antibody/serum testing in Los Angeles shows the models to be off by a factor of 54 (not 54%), and using that corrected number as the denominator gives us a COVID-19 mortality of 0.03%, right in line with influenza.
After reading your letter, I'm amazed at how truly gullible people can be. You have the right to quit your job, hide in your house and ask the taxpayers (what's left of them) to support you. Neither you nor the government have the right to require me to do the same.