There are five reasons to oppose House Bill 92, the abortion "trigger bill," and only one not to.
Arrogance – “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” You have NO legitimate standing to confine my life choices to your spiritual path. It is I who determines my personal values. My morality reflects my own faith and is predicated on my First Amendment right to do so. Thus, I’m entitled to reproductive freedom. Judge not!
Sexism – Opposing factions at Labor Committee meetings here were divided primarily by gender. Men, until a seed begins to grow in YOUR body, women demand that you cease endeavoring to rule over or regulate female procreation! Anti-choice laws leave women with only dangerous alternatives. Obviously not at all pro-life, is it?!
Overreach – You even claim the right to bully doctors to get your way! I’d vehemently resent any politician who thinks they should barge into my doctor’s office and pull up a chair! Stay out!
Narcissism – You wield your beliefs like a magic broom that can sweep away the feelings and logic of anyone holding a position other than your own. Do you even care what your constituents want? To protect privacy, over half of Wyomingites now favor maintaining choice. You’re not there to dismiss their wishes and advance your own agendas.
Hypocrisy – Mother Teresa said, “We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved and uncared for is the greatest poverty.”
You reject Medicaid expansion, strangle the health department, slash education funding, prolong an unlivable $5.15 hourly wage floor, yet fancy yourselves “the party of family values.” These undertakings undoubtedly establish that you’re not truly pro-LIFE, but are really merely pro-BIRTH!
Lastly, anti-abolitionists. Your position is based solely on the premise that termination amounts to murder, a sentiment not held by the majority of Americans. (Dare ya ta watch this entire video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e26YL3-TbE)
One conclusion becomes evident to objective observers. It is PRECISELY BECAUSE such enormous, irreconcilable differences in beliefs and circumstances exist that there must be freedom to choose!