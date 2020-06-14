Americans everywhere will proudly hoist the Stars and Stripes for Flag Day today , June 14. American Legion Unit 6 Auxiliary will join ALA units across the country in conducting flag collection and retirement ceremonies, holding flag education sessions and encouraging all U.S. citizens to fly the flag this day and every day.
Flag Day is a special day for Americans to reflect on our freedoms and the principles of our great nation for which the flag stands: liberty, unity, justice and sacrifice. Declare your love for the red, white and blue today and every day to honor and celebrate our freedoms and opportunities as Americans.