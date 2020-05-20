Everyone in the world has been affected in one way or another by the devastating and deadly coronavirus pandemic. We are all struggling in our own ways to make it through this disturbing time. We are all striving to do it safely, wisely and without any more deaths.
On Memorial Day, scheduled for Monday, May 25, we, as an American society, will be honoring the memory of our deceased military veterans. Each year, The American Legion, Francis E. Self Post 6, proudly places American flags of remembrance on the graves of those men and women who have proceeded us in death.